Vital Battery Metals Announces Initial Exploration Results at its Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAL BATTERY METALS INC. (the “Company” or “Vital”) (CSE: VBAM) (OTCQB: VBAMF) (FSE: C0O) is pleased to provide the exploration results for the initial exploration program at its Sting Copper Project. The objective of this program is to confirm the previously reported high copper grades in mineralization at Jumbo Lode Prospect (“Jumbo”) and prospect for adjacent mineralized zones. The exploration program confirmed the very high copper grade of the massive sulfide at Jumbo as well as demonstrating the anomalous gold values associated with the mineralization. A mineralized zone was located 1 km northeast of Jumbo exposed on Gregory River with high gold values and elevated silver and zinc.



Vital is targeting high grade copper and precious metals in western Newfoundland on its Sting Copper Project. This news release covers the first pass at Jumbo Lode Prospect, the most significant occurrence within the Sting Copper Project. The mafic rocks that underlie the Jumbo Lode Prospect are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to high grade copper and copper/zinc deposits including the York Harbour Mine, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast.

Table 1 : Rock Sample Assay Results from Jumbo Lode Area

SAMPLE # Au – g/t Ag – ppm Cu - % Zn – ppm Co – ppm 646152 .079 2.4 2.82 341 44 646153 .322 4.2 10.4 779 74 646154 .227 4.7 8.73 805 110 646155 .410 13.9 17.0 1032 29 646156 .178 3.4 3.89 266 35 646157 .404 4.6 11.6 1059 260 646158 .100 1.8 2.48 238 100 646159 .023 0.7 0.37 117 36 646160 .019 <0.2 0.05 78 53 646161 .634 11.3 0.1 1825 19 646162 .583 3.5 0.03 135 11

The western part of the claim blocks is underlain by leucogabbro and sheeted dykes and similar gabbro underlies the eastern part of the property. Massive and pillowed basalt flows are exposed along the north-northeast trending Gregory River which defines a probable regional gently plunging syncline. The basalt is structurally and conformably above the gabbros and depositional features indicate sub-horizontal stratigraphy (See Figure 1).

Adrian Lamoureux, the company's CEO and President, comments: "The first phase of exploration of our Sting property has impressed with the first set of very high-grade Copper and Gold results. We are very excited to explore this area in further detail given the extent of the mineralization discovered to date, and its proximity to the relatively new and significant Copper discovery of our neighbor York Harbour Metals Inc. We are in a strong cash position and will be pushing forward with our next phases of exploration.”





Figure 1 - Sting Copper Project Regional Map









Figure 2 - Jumbo Lode Area Rock Sample Locations





Table 2 : Rock Sample Locations & Descriptions

Sample # Type UTM_X UTM_Y Description Area 646152 float 417821 5464600 calcopyrite, malachite, massive sulfide Jumbo 646153 float 417830 5464597 calcopyrite, malachite, massive sulfide Jumbo 646154 outcrop 417831 5464598 massive sulfide, rust, malachite Jumbo 646155 outcrop 417831 5464596 massive sulfide, rust, malachite Jumbo 646156 float 417832 5464592 lower adit opening, sulfides, malachite Jumbo 646157 float 417833 5464594 gray sulfides, malachite staining Jumbo 646158 float 417837 5464580 upper adit, massive sulfide, rust, malachite Jumbo 646159 outcrop 417798 5464472 gray sulfides,5% calcopyrite, malachite staining South of Jumbo 646160 outcrop 418528 5465319 gray sulfides,5% calcopyrite, malachite staining Northeast of Jumbo 646161 outcrop 418526 5465325 5% calcopyrite, wallrock Northeast of Jumbo 646162 outcrop 418574 5465338 massive sulfide, yellow staining Northeast of Jumbo









Figure 3 - Jumbo Lode Rock Sample Locations





The Jumbo occurrence is characterized by black chloritic altered gabbro and mafic dykes locally with silicification, disseminated sulfides and lenses of massive pyrite and chalcopyrite. Prospecting near the Jumbo Lode along Gregory River showed basalt displays strong chloritic alteration locally with heavy pyrite and minor chalcopyrite. Samples were collected near the east boundary of license 027460M.

Analysis Methodology

Vital adheres to strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control protocols. The rock samples are kept under secure control by the prospector and delivered directly to Eastern Analytical at 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL. The rock samples are assayed for 34 elements utilizing a four acid digestion and analyzed by ICP-OES. Gold is analyzed by fire assay (30g) utilizing an AA finish (Code Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34). Ore grade analysis provides a higher dissolution with a higher metal content and was carried out for samples with greater than 10,000 ppm Cu and greater than 6 ppm Ag. Eastern Analytical is I.S.O. 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au and multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co. Samples are analyzed with strict quality control utilizing blanks, duplicates and standard reference material.

Qualified Persons

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Vital Battery Metals Inc. and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) (OTCQB: VBAMF) (FSE:C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com

