Sportradar to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar”) announced today that Andrew Bimson, Sportradar’s President and Chief Operating Officer, North America, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Andrew Bimson will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. EST. A link to the webcast and replay can be found at https://investors.sportradar.com



About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,700 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. The company is committed to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

