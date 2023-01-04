Elemica Announces Andrew McKenna as New Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Andrew McKenna as its new Chief Financial Officer. A veteran financial leader in the technology space, Andrew brings progressive experience in business-to-business software environments and a strong track record of building and leading high-performance teams.



McKenna joins Elemica from Frontline Education, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider focused on educational administrative processes, where he served as VP of Financial Planning and Treasury. Prior to Frontline, Andrew was Group CFO for the Corporate Liquidity and Bank Treasury business at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), focused on providing enterprise treasury management software to global corporations and financial institutions.

“Andrew McKenna is a great addition,” says Elemica CEO David Muse. “He takes time to collaborate with operational leaders, he knows how to effectively work with private equity-backed companies and has the drive, teamwork and attention to detail to execute strategic transactions efficiently and responsibly. On behalf of everyone, I’d like to congratulate him on his new role and offer a warm welcome.”

“I’m thrilled to become the latest member of the Elemica leadership team,” McKenna adds. “Connecting and optimizing supply chains is a key priority and a mission-critical investment in the global market. Elemica is strongly positioned to help companies transform their processes into a connected and adaptive network that optimize next-generation challenges.”

McKenna holds a BS in Accounting and Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

About Elemica