EXEL Industries: number of shares and voting rights as of December 31, 2022

Paris, FRANCE

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
December 31, 2022

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,214
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,851,672

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

