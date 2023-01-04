New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaria Pipeline Clinical Trials Featuring 35+ companies| DelveInsight

Malaria is one of the most widespread life-threatening diseases, commonly occurring in tropical and subtropical regions due to changing climate, low economic growth, underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, and lack of access to advanced treatment. There are several companies involved in developing the potential treatment for Malaria: Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanaria, Lyndra Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bharat Biotech, GeoVax and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Malaria Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline malaria therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the malaria pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Malaria Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s malaria pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ companies and 38+ pipeline drugs for malaria treatment.

for malaria treatment. Key malaria companies include Sanaria, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Lyndra Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, GeoVax, Bharat Biotech, Ginkgo Bioworks, Sumitomo Pharma, MYMETICS, Merck KGaA, BioNTech, Jiangsu Pacific Meinuoke Bio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Novavax, Artificial Cell Technologies, Inc., Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Blue Water Vaccines, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Ocean Biomedical, Lumen Bioscience, Modus Therapeutics, Atreca, AliquantumRX Inc., Carna Biosciences, CureVac AG, EpiVax, and others are evaluating novel malaria drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel malaria drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising malaria pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Ganaplacide + lumefantrine , PfSPZ Vaccine, Cipargamin, GSK3437949A, INE963, LYN-163, Lotilaner, GEO-MM02, Malaria Research Programme, Malaria transmission-blocking vaccines, Research programme: anti-malarial therapeutics , Ganaplacide, Malaria Vaccine, PvR, BNT165b1, MSP3-CRM-Vac4All, Meplazumab, Pfs230D1-EPA/Matrix-M, MMV367, NPC-19, SJ 733, GSK3772701, ODA 579, ATRC 501, VLP therapeutics, Artemisone, Small molecule, and several others.

, , and several others. In November 2022 , Novartis and MMV announce the decision to progress ganaplacide/lumefantrine- solid dispersion formulation (SDF) into Phase III development for the treatment of patients with acute uncomplicated malaria due to Plasmodium falciparum. Ganaplacide is a novel agent with a new mechanism of action, which is combined with a new formulation of lumefantrine optimized for once-daily dosing. This combination has the potential not only to clear malaria infection , including artemisinin-resistant strains, but also to block the transmission of the malaria parasite. The medicine is being developed with scientific and financial support from MMV and their partners.

In November 2022, Ocean Biomedical and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEHA) announced that Scientific Co-founder, Dr. Jake Kurtis, will present groundbreaking research discoveries at this week's Annual Meeting of The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. These discoveries had the potential to launch a whole new class of antimalarial drugs, and come at time when current artemisinin-based treatments are beginning to lose efficacy. Ocean's breakthrough approach targets the blood-stage portion of the malaria lifecycle – the stage responsible for all clinical disease and death, and therefore has the potential of significantly greater efficacy compared with vaccines targeting other stages. Along with the related vaccine program, this small molecule drug program will be a key focus of Ocean Biomedical's development pipeline in 2023.

and (NASDAQ: AEHA) announced that Scientific Co-founder, Dr. Jake Kurtis, will present groundbreaking research discoveries at this week’s Annual Meeting of The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. These discoveries had the potential to launch a whole new class of antimalarial drugs, and come at time when current artemisinin-based treatments are beginning to lose efficacy. the blood-stage portion of the – the stage responsible for all clinical disease and death, and therefore has the potential of significantly greater efficacy compared with vaccines targeting other stages. Along with the related vaccine program, this small molecule drug program will be a key focus of Ocean Biomedical’s development pipeline in 2023. In October 2022, Lumen Bioscience , announced the publication of data demonstrating a needle-free, spirulina-produced recombinant vaccine that protects against malaria . The research, conducted in collaboration with the University of Washington, was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Vaccines. Lumen Bioscience pioneered genetic engineering methods to highly express bioactive proteins in spirulina. The published research details how this platform was used to express a malaria protein antigen that can be delivered intranasally and later boosted with a simple oral booster. Treated mice demonstrated protection against subsequent malaria challenge. The low cost and scalability of Lumen's production platform , coupled with easy, needle-free administration, could greatly expand real-world access to malaria vaccines.

In October 2022, Lumen Bioscience, announced the publication of data demonstrating a needle-free, spirulina-produced recombinant vaccine that protects against malaria. The research, conducted in collaboration with the University of Washington, was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Vaccines. Lumen Bioscience pioneered genetic engineering methods to highly express bioactive proteins in spirulina. The published research details how this platform was used to express a malaria protein antigen that can be delivered intranasally and later boosted with a simple oral booster. Treated mice demonstrated protection against subsequent malaria challenge. The low cost and scalability of Lumen's production platform, coupled with easy, needle-free administration, could greatly expand real-world access to malaria vaccines.

In September 2022, GlaxoSmithKline announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded prequalification to Mosquirix (also known as RTS,S/AS01), GSK's groundbreaking malaria vaccine. This is the first prequalification for a malaria vaccine and is an important step in rolling out the vaccine in countries with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission. In August 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the combination of ganaplacide and lumefantrine-SDF for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated malaria.

, the (FDA) granted and Orphan Drug Designation for the combination of ganaplacide and lumefantrine-SDF for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated malaria. Sanaria PfSPZ Vaccine is in clinical trials in subjects ranging in age from 6-month old infants to adults in the US, Europe and Africa. These trials are intended to finalize an immunization regimen to be taken forward into pivotal phase III clinical trials that will, if successful, provide the necessary data for licensing the vaccine. Sanaria received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for its preventative vaccine for malaria, PfSPZ Vaccine.

The malaria pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage malaria products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the malaria pipeline landscape.

Malaria Overview

Malaria is an acute febrile parasitic infection transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito that leads to acute life-threatening disease and poses a significant global health threat. The Plasmodium parasite has a multistage lifecycle, which leads to characteristic cyclical fevers. Malaria is caused by a single-celled parasite of the genus Plasmodium. The parasite is transmitted to humans, most commonly through mosquito bites.

There are, in total, 5 variants that can cause the ailment, including P. falciparum and P. vivax, affecting a considerable population worldwide. P. falciparum, native to sub-Saharan Africa, is known as the most lethal variant causing deaths in the majority of the affected patients. It has the tendency to cause death within 24 hours after the parasite enters the body. Symptoms of malaria start to appear almost 10-15 days after the variant enters the body.

Most of the population affected by malaria includes children under 5 years of age, pregnant women, and the elderly. HIV/ AIDS patients are more prone to catching the disease due to compromised immune systems. With timely treatment, most people experience rapid resolution of symptoms; however, significant complications may occur, including cerebral malaria, severe malarial anemia, coma, or death.





A snapshot of the malaria pipeline drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA PfSPZ Vaccine Sanaria Phase II Immunostimulant Intravenous Ganaplacide + lumefantrine Medicines for Malaria Venture/Novartis Phase II Hemozoin inhibitors; Nucleic acid inhibitors; Protein synthesis inhibitors Oral GSK3437949A GlaxoSmithKline Phase II Immunostimulant Parenteral Cipargamin Novartis Phase II PfATP4 protein inhibitors Intravenous LYN-163 Lyndra Therapeutics Phase I Chloride channel agonists Oral BNT165b1 BioNTech SE Phase I Immunostimulants Intramuscular MSP3-CRM-Vac4All Vac4All Phase I



Immunostimulants Intramuscular GSK3772701 GlaxoSmithKline Phase I P falciparum whole cell inhibitor NA TP-05 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Preclinical GABA-A receptor antagonists Oral GEO-MM02 GeoVax Preclinical Immunostimulant NA

Malaria Therapeutics Assessment

The malaria pipeline report proffers an integral view of malaria emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Malaria Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intranasal, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Transdermal.

Intranasal, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Transdermal. Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antisense oligonucleotide, Gene therapy, Hormones, Neuropeptides, Oligonucleotides, Small Molecule, Triglyceride.

: Antisense oligonucleotide, Gene therapy, Hormones, Neuropeptides, Oligonucleotides, Small Molecule, Triglyceride. Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulant, GABA-A receptor antagonists, Chloride channel agonists, PfATP4 protein inhibitors, Cell adhesion molecule inhibitors, Hemozoin inhibitors; Nucleic acid inhibitors; Protein synthesis inhibitors, Protozoan protein modulators, Aminopeptidase inhibitors, Immunostimulants; Toll-like receptor 7 agonists.

Immunostimulant, GABA-A receptor antagonists, Chloride channel agonists, PfATP4 protein inhibitors, Cell adhesion molecule inhibitors, Hemozoin inhibitors; Nucleic acid inhibitors; Protein synthesis inhibitors, Protozoan protein modulators, Aminopeptidase inhibitors, Immunostimulants; Toll-like receptor 7 agonists. Key Malaria Companies : Sanaria, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Lyndra Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, GeoVax, Bharat Biotech, Sumitomo Pharma, Zymergen, and others.

: Sanaria, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Lyndra Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, GeoVax, Bharat Biotech, Sumitomo Pharma, Zymergen, and others. Key Malaria Pipeline Therapies: GEO-MM02, Lotilaner, LYN-163, INE963, GSK3437949A, Cipargamin, PfSPZ Vaccine, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Malaria Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Malaria Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Malaria Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Malaria Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Malaria Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Malaria Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Malaria Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Cipargamin: Novartis 9. Malaria Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GSK3772701: GlaxoSmithKline 10. Malaria Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Malaria Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Malaria Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

