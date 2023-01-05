Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

| Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

St Helier, JERSEY

 

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No:  93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

                5 January 2023

 

Dividend Announcement

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.30 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

 

The dividend will be paid gross on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 13 January 2023. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 12 January 2023.

 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.

 

 

 

                

For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

 

 

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)

Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000		 Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

 