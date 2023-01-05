AcuityAds to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, Nasdaq:ATY) (“AcuityAds” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and host in-person investor meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11th. The fireside chat is from 8:45 am – 9:25 am EST.



The 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held January 10th – 12th, will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to growth companies from a broad range of industries, including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Acuityads@kcsa.com or your representative at Needham & Company.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about targeting and communicating with online consumers. Its journey advertising platform, illumin™, offers media planning, buying and real-time intelligence from a single platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to connect the consumer journey and help marketers understand a consumer’s true value to their brand. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit illumin.com.

For further information, please contact

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

AcuityAds Holdings

416-218-9888

investors@acuityads.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations – Canada

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com David Hanover

Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

dhanover@kcsa.com

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.