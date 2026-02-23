illumin Holdings Inc. announces date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial and Operating Results

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a leader in digital advertising technology that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, announces that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results before market open on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Investors and analysts are invited to join a live webcast on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET, where CEO Simon Cairns and Interim CFO Michael Amaro will discuss illumin’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: https://events.illumin.com/q4-2025-earnings-call

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company’s website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/.

About illumin:

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein David Hanover Investor Relations Investor Relations – U.S. illumin Holdings Inc. KCSA Strategic Communications 416-369-4202 212-896-1220 investors@illumin.com dhanover@kcsa.com

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.