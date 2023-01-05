LATAM Airlines Reduces Cost Per User By As Much As 83% Using Innovative Ad Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using SeenThis adaptive streaming solution, LATAM Airlines reduced Cost Per User across all key markets by as much as 83% —while also using less data, saving energy, and avoiding unnecessary CO2 emissions stemming from digital advertising.



In 2022, LATAM and their media agency Matterkind worked with SeenThis to increase their video reach and hit performance and cost efficiency goals. Previously, the airline had high-quality video content limited to expensive video inventory placements, while the display campaigns used static banners.

SeenThis streaming technology enables advertisers to run high-quality video in display. LATAM dramatically increased video reach at a lower cost than typical video CPM. The high-quality video in display delivered an impactful viewer experience and dramatically outperformed display banners.

As a performance-focused brand, LATAM measures ROI on every digital campaign. After positive initial campaigns across key markets in Latin America, LATAM decided to extend the partnership and stream its global campaigns across all continents, delivering excellent results.

Reduced Cost Per User (CPU) across key markets:

-83% in US

-47% in Mexico

-65% in Europe

-15% in Oceania

Avoiding Unnecessary Carbon Footprint in Digital Advertising

In addition to enhanced performance, SeenThis streaming technology allows advertisers to reduce their overall data use – avoiding unnecessary carbon footprint compared to legacy video ad serving. Using the SeenThis emissions calculator for the LATAM campaign, data savings were estimated to be around 25%, corresponding to approximately 14 tons lower CO2e emissions. (Learn more about SeenThis methodology and carbon footprint measurement here .)

Manuel Breve, Marketing Technology Team Lead, at LATAM Airlines, shared: “We are really excited to partner with SeenThis and are committed to expanding our collaboration in 2023. We will continue to optimize our media spending towards more sustainable options, and at the same time improve ROI and performance. That is truly amazing.”

For more information, please contact:

Susan Kravitz, SeenThis Head of Commercial Partnerships, Americas at susan@seenthis.io