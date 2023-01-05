iBio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering AI-Engineered Epitope Discovery Engine

BRYAN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,545,238, entitled “Machine Learning Method For Protein Modelling To Design Engineered Peptides,” which covers a machine learning model developed to design engineered epitopes which allow precise steering of therapeutic antibodies towards specific regions of a target protein.



“We are thrilled to be issued this U.S. patent, which solidifies our position as a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, and whose claims guarantee broad coverage of our proprietary, epitope-steering antibody discovery engine,” said Martin Brenner, DVM. Ph.D., iBio’s Chief Scientific Officer. “In addition to marking an important milestone as we transform iBio into an AI-powered biotech company, this patent provides us with a competitive advantage as we continue to build our differentiated pipeline, with benefits that extend to our potential future partners.”

iBio’s RubrYc Discovery Engine is designed to tackle complex and challenging drug targets with the goal of developing safer and more effective immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. It uses a combination of a proprietary epitope steering technology, a specialized antibody library, and AI-powered antibody optimization to quickly identify and optimize molecules that can effectively address challenging drug targets. This allows for faster discovery compared to traditional antibody discovery methods.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding designing engineered epitopes, broad coverage of the Company’s proprietary, epitope-steering antibody discovery engine, the discovery engine providing the Company a competitive advantage, building a differentiated pipeline, and securing future partnerships. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its growth strategy; its ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to its ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; its ability to secure or maintain its license agreements; the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate; its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities and whether the Company will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to its manufacturing facility; competition; its ability to retain its key employees or maintain its NYSE American listing; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

iBio, Inc.

Investor Relations

(646) 274-3580

skilmer@ibioinc.com