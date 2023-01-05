JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 05 January 2023 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 January 2023, record date as of the 13 January 2023 & payment date is the 07 February 2023: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.122000 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.134800 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.035100 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.015300 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.063900 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.771500 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.028200 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.160500 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.087800 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.108800 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.087600 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.368700 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 1.534800 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.117600 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 0.265800 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 0.450000 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 1.149300 JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.319200 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.299300 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.399200 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.172800 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.125600 JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.181100 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

