JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
   
For Immediate Release 05 January 2023
   
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 January 2023, record date as of the 13 January 2023 & payment date is the 07 February 2023:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.122000
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.134800
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.035100
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.015300
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000P334X900.063900
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY280.771500
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.028200
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.160500
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.087800
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.108800
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.087600
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJ06C0440.368700
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE000YK1TO741.534800
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BKV0QF550.117600
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000SB9GY210.265800
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist)IE000V2GJJQ30.450000
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000RJNOUX71.149300
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.319200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.299300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.399200
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.172800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.125600
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.181100
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

