Everything Blockchain Inc. Enhanced Multi-Factor, Geofencing Improves Accuracy and Precision

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. ( , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that enables real world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues. In its latest round of product development, the company’s subsidiary, Vengar Technologies, LLC announced accuracy and security improvements to the geofencing capabilities of EB Control.

“It’s all about accuracy in the effort to protect the owner’s data,” said Brandon Hart, Chief Technology Officer, Everything Blockchain, Inc. The majority of computers can only provide limited location information as they do not have GPS capabilities. They rely on IP addresses or network information to determine location. As you can image, this method alone is susceptible to several issues. Our new, patent pending technology leverages smart phones to capture additional geolocation data such as GPS and cell tower triangulation thereby elevating the level of precision around an individual’s location.”

The enhancements to the geofencing technology within EB Control enables the system to accurately capture location coordinates. The captured data is then securely passed to the EB Control server for validation. Once the server has confirmed that the devices are within the approved geolocation and within required proximity of each other authorized recipients will be able to decrypt and access the secured data.

With EB Control the original data owner retains control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed. EB Control, which was launched into the market in July, is secure by design, as reinforced by an independent third-party architectural review conducted by Bridgery Technologies LLC. EB Control is available to individual customers on desktop via the EB Control website ( www.ebcontrol.io ) and mobile via the Apple store and Google Play store .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.