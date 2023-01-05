Judicate West Continues to Expand Los Angeles Roster, Adds Judge Stephen M. Moloney

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Stephen M. Moloney, formerly of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Los Angeles office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“On the back of 34 years as a trial lawyer and nearly 13 years on the bench, Judge Moloney is adept at seeing the path to resolution. He is exceptionally thoughtful, compassionate and kind, with an approachable demeanor, and combined with his civil litigation background, he has the perfect combination of experience to serve as a private judge. We are excited to work with him,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

With a legal career spanning 47 years, Judge Moloney was appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court bench by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009. During his judicial tenure, he served assignments in the criminal, family law and civil trial departments, where he conducted a multitude of settlements conferences in personal injury, medical negligence, insurance, and employment cases. Of notable fame, Judge Moloney presided over the Kim Kardashian-Kris Humphries divorce case in 2012. Prior to his appointment, he tried a variety of matters, including personal injury defense, in private practice as a partner with the law firm Gilbert, Kelly, Crowley & Jennett LLP. He also helped establish the firm’s employment department from 2000 - 2009.

Judge Moloney is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and is a past-president of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel. He was named “Trial Judge of the Year” by the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles in 2021 and by the Association of Defense Counsel in Southern California in 2019. Judge Moloney also received the Judicial Civility Award from the Los Angeles chapter of ABOTA in 2016. He earned his J.D. (1975) and his B.S. (1971) from Santa Clara University.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com