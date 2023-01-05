Result of Meeting

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Result of General Meeting
5 January 2023
At the General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc held on 5 January 2023, the resolution put to the meeting was passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received by 3:15 p.m. on 3 January 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at City Registrars are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|13,532,490
|153,359
|160,547
|13,846,396
|164,294
|97.7%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism