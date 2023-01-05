Result of Meeting

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Result of General Meeting
5 January 2023

At the General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc held on 5 January 2023, the resolution put to the meeting was passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received by 3:15 p.m. on 3 January 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at City Registrars are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryAgainst Withheld
Resolution No.



No. ofNo. ofNo. ofTotalNo. of
VotesVotesVotesVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1

13,532,490153,359160,54713,846,396164,294
97.7%1.1%1.2%100.00% 

A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism