Issue of Equity

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

ALLOTMENT OF SHARES
12 DECEMBER 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025 (the “Offer”), 406,513 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 12 December 2025 at offer prices ranging from 87.21p to 90.84p based on an unaudited net asset value of 87.20p per share. This is the first allotment under the Offer.

Application has been made for the admission of the 406,513 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 15 December 2025.           

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 406,513 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 104,926,478 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


