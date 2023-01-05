The Vita Coco Company to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9 through January 11, 2023 at the Grande Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.



Michael Kirban, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, and Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

CONTACTS

Investor:

ICR, Inc.

investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:

Tim Biba

203-428-3222

tbiba@soleburytrout.com



