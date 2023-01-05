Enovix Delivers Custom Cells to Inventus Power and U.S. Army

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has designed, developed and delivered custom sample cells for use within U.S. Army soldiers’ central power source, called the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). Created by Inventus Power, the CWB integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.



“We’re proud to achieve the next milestone in our work with Inventus Power on the U.S. Army program,” said Ralph Schmitt, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development of Enovix. “This achievement is a proof point that our team has the processes and procedures in place to execute custom cells and I’m very proud we were able to deliver to our customers ahead of our goal.”

The goal of this project is to evaluate the performance and safety of Enovix 3D Silicon Li-ion cell technology and assess its alignment to the CWB. This effort is awarded under General Technical Services, LLC’s prime contract W56KGU-18-C-0025 and follows the initial demonstration phases for the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center’s DOTC-17-01-INIT1218 Advanced Power Systems Technologies with the Department of Defense, which was announced last year. It was awarded in conjunction with Inventus Power, a leading provider of advanced battery and power systems that specializes in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs for both military and commercial applications.

The Enovix cell has the potential to nearly double the energy of the current CWB, which could result in substantial operational advantages including a much longer lasting battery. Another key advantage for the Army is BrakeFlow™ technology, a breakthrough in battery safety, made possible due to the company’s unique battery architecture.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

