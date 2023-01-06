LIZHI Wraps Up 2022 Voice Gala, Uplifting Audio Content Creators To Produce High-Quality Content

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, recently concluded another successful Voice Gala​​, which uplifts content creators in LIZHI’s audio community.



The annual Voice Gala series of activities and competitions, which started in 2018 and is in its fifth year, is one of LIZHI’s major activities every year. Starting in late November 2022, the 2022 Voice Gala promotes collaboration and innovation among audio content creators, uncovers hidden potential, and rewards outstanding creators with an array of prizes, including the Honor of the Year award. ​​

At the same time, LIZHI weaves online interactive activities into the Voice Gala so that users can join in and participate – encouraging more user engagement and strengthening LIZHI’s audio community spirit.

Since the Company’s founding in 2013, the user experience has been at the core of LIZHI’s services. LIZHI is committed to developing its audio community ecosystem and providing a platform for audio content creators to showcase their vocal talents and gain recognition.

LIZHI supports, empowers and encourages the growth of its community of audio content creators by providing creative audio tools, such as AI-powered noise reduction and background music options, as well as opportunities for exposure, such as the Voice Gala. The Company also pushes out regular activities that promote high-quality content creation, nurture new content creator stars, and attract more users to the LIZHI platform. In addition to cultivating outstanding new creators and stars, LIZHI is working to help content creators grow their audiences, better connect with their fans, and generate income.

“As a content creator, I’m so grateful to LIZHI for the support and encouragement they have given me over the past three years,” said Mr.9700, who won the 2022 annual creator award. “I have quickly grown from a shy performer who only played background music while livestreaming to being one of LIZHI’s best content creators of the year. While I am still not an expert comedian, I have enjoyed making my fans laugh along the way.

“From first recording audio on my phone to using a computer with a sound card, and finally using advanced production techniques, LIZHI’s technology platform has helped me to develop my performance skills and supported me as I have become a more professional audio content creator. I have to say thank you again to LIZHI and the many fans who supported my work. I will try my best to continue to create high-quality and creative work in the future.”

On top of events such as the Voice Gala, LIZHI also spotlights current trending topics and works with audio content creators to launch related thematic content.

Most recently, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, LIZHI launched a series of themed audio content to celebrate football and the most prestigious international football tournament. The “Business Myths of Professional Sports” segment took a deep dive into the commercial operations of professional sporting events, while the “Moneyball: Legends of Football” segment shared the stories behind legendary players. Content creators would publish and broadcast their World Cup-themed content through live audio rooms and podcasts to enrich their listeners’ interactive audio experience, while users tuning in were able to share their thoughts in various forms such as through audio content, audio live streaming, and other interactive social features on the LIZHI platform. During the World Cup period, the LIZHI App was spotlighted twice as a featured app in the Apple App Store.

LIZHI is committed to its core value of putting users first, providing users with positive online communities and audio interactivity through product innovation and other activities. Moving forward, LIZHI aims to further develop the social audio sector, enrich its product matrix, and create greater value for its users.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm