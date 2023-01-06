Insights on the Canine Atopic Dermatitis Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Occurrence of CAD in Domesticated Dogs Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canine atopic dermatitis market size reached US$ 1.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Canine atopic dermatitis (CAD) is an allergic skin disease in dogs caused by allergens, such as pollens, house dust, insect bites, grass and food ingredients.

It is an inherited predisposition that generally affects dogs aged between six months to three years. It commonly affects the ventral abdomen, mouth, eyes, interdigital skin, ear pinnae, carpal, elbow and perineal area of the animals. CAD is characterized by various symptoms, such as excessive scratching, inflammation and itching around paws, underarms and face.

It can be treated by immuno-suppressants, monoclonal anatomy and glucocorticoids. They can be administered through oral, injectables and topical medications. It is known to be highly prevalent in German shepherds, Labradors, golden retrievers and pugs.



Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends:



The increasing occurrence of CAD in domesticated dogs across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This can be attributed to the changing environmental conditions, rising air pollution levels and prolonged exposure to allergens.

Moreover, the increasing concerns and rising awareness among pet owners regarding early symptoms and signs of CAD, such as redness, greasy skin and yeasty smell, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of the disease is favoring the market growth. These antibodies aid in directing the required immune response and calming the spread of the disease. In line with this, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners, hospitals and clinics dedicated to providing improved care for animals is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to restrict the usage of off-label human drugs on animals, along with extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of veterinary sciences, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global canine atopic dermatitis market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on drug class type, route of administration and distribution channel.



Breakup by Drug Class Type:

Glucocorticoids

Immunosuppressants

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Pet Clinics

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Science, Bimeda Inc., Bioceltix SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac and Zoetis Inc.



