Election of employee representatives to the bank’s board of directors

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange        
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 6 January 2023

Election of employee representatives to the bank’s board of directors

An election of employee representatives for the bank's board of directors has been completed today with the below result.

The following will resign from the bank’s board of directors on 1 March 2023:

  • Dan Junker Astrup, credit manager
  • Arne Ugilt, credit consultant
  • Gitte E. S. Vigsø, compliance officer

The following will continue/join as board members for a four-year term of office commencing 1 March 2023:

  • Nanna Gammeljord Snogdal, team leader credit – new member
  • Lisa Munkholm, personal customer adviser – new member
  • Finn Aaen, business customer adviser – re-elected
  • Martin Wilche, personal customer adviser – new member


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


Attachments

Medarbejdervalg 2023 EN