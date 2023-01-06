BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For December 2022

English French

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For December 2022

CLICHY – January 06, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for December 2022:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/12/2022 2 240 62,9240 140 949,76 02/12/2022 2 225 63,1678 140 548,36 05/12/2022 2 210 63,4195 140 157,10 06/12/2022 2 230 62,7825 140 004,98 07/12/2022 2 557 63,0644 161 255,67 08/12/2022 2 570 63,2263 162 491,59 09/12/2022 2 560 63,4911 162 537,22 12/12/2022 2 257 63,3674 143 020,22 12/12/2022 303 63,3674 19 200,32 13/12/2022 2 560 64,4585 165 013,76 14/12/2022 2 560 63,9816 163 792,90 15/12/2022 2 500 64,8194 162 048,50 16/12/2022 2 540 64,4485 163 699,19 19/12/2022 2 540 64,2798 163 270,69 20/12/2022 2 540 64,1125 162 845,75 20/12/2022 21 349 64,0500 1 367 403,45 21/12/2022 2 550 63,8253 162 754,52 22/12/2022 1 567 64,8257 101 581,87 22/12/2022 876 64,8257 56 787,31 TOTAL 60 734 63,8747 3 879 363,14

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

2022 AGENDA

4th Quarter and Full year 2022 Results February 14, 2023 1st Quarter 2023 April 25, 2023

