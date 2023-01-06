BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For December 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For December 2022
CLICHY – January 06, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for December 2022:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/12/2022
|2 240
|62,9240
|140 949,76
|02/12/2022
|2 225
|63,1678
|140 548,36
|05/12/2022
|2 210
|63,4195
|140 157,10
|06/12/2022
|2 230
|62,7825
|140 004,98
|07/12/2022
|2 557
|63,0644
|161 255,67
|08/12/2022
|2 570
|63,2263
|162 491,59
|09/12/2022
|2 560
|63,4911
|162 537,22
|12/12/2022
|2 257
|63,3674
|143 020,22
|12/12/2022
|303
|63,3674
|19 200,32
|13/12/2022
|2 560
|64,4585
|165 013,76
|14/12/2022
|2 560
|63,9816
|163 792,90
|15/12/2022
|2 500
|64,8194
|162 048,50
|16/12/2022
|2 540
|64,4485
|163 699,19
|19/12/2022
|2 540
|64,2798
|163 270,69
|20/12/2022
|2 540
|64,1125
|162 845,75
|20/12/2022
|21 349
|64,0500
|1 367 403,45
|21/12/2022
|2 550
|63,8253
|162 754,52
|22/12/2022
|1 567
|64,8257
|101 581,87
|22/12/2022
|876
|64,8257
|56 787,31
|TOTAL
|60 734
|63,8747
|3 879 363,14
