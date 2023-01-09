Stonewall Kitchen Announces New January 2023 Product Launch

YORK, Maine, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen and its family of brands are pleased to announce their new January product launch, which introduces over 50 new items into the marketplace. The Urban Accents brand delivers plenty of quick recipe solutions this launch, with new multi-cooker and air fryer offerings, plus blends to make sides standout. Additionally, both the Village Candle and Michel Design Works brands will offer new and seasonal fragrances and collections containing floral notes, beachy scents and more.



“We’ve always strived to make cooking both simple and flavorful for our guests,” Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales, Janine Somers said. “With our new Urban Accents products, guests can unlock bold flavors with products like Air Fryer Hot & Spicy Cauliflower and Multi-Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili. We’re also debuting our Standout Sides collection, a delicious line of blends crafted around your favorite side dishes. Imagine creamy garlic and chive mashed potatoes, or cheddar ranch roasted broccoli and sweet maple Brussels sprouts … try them and you’ll understand why we’re calling them Standout Sides!”

Stonewall Kitchen is also expanding its drink mixer collection with their Pink Grapefruit Margarita Mixer and two new shrubs from their Tillen Farms brand: Organic Blueberry & Lemon and Organic Strawberry & Mint.

“Our team is really excited about this new shrub line!” Somers said. “These mixers combine the beneficial nutrients of apple cider vinegar with vibrant fruits and cane sugar, resulting in a delicious and refreshing mixer for cocktails, spritzers and more. And the best part … they’re USDA organic certified!”

Guests can also enjoy an array of luxury home goods to unwind. Stonewall Kitchen’s new Kitchen Garden Fine Home Keeping Collection offers notes of citrus and greens that are reminiscent of a lush herb garden and will help refresh hands and homes. Village Candle also builds on its growing Luminary Collection by bringing in seasonal scents inspired by summers at sea, which also feature clear panels that illuminate and glow to bring coastal ambiance to any space.

“With our headquarters in coastal Maine, we wanted to highlight the wonders of being on the edge of the ocean,” Somers said about the Luminary Collection. “Furthermore, our Gentlemen’s Collection adds a gin and tonic fragrance to its line, joining Cinnamon Whiskey as another popular drink-inspired candle. With notes of juniper and lime zest, it certainly sets the mood when toasting with friends at home.”

Stonewall Kitchen’s new products will begin to hit the shelves this month and can also be found online at stonewallkitchen.com. For a full overview of what is to come, view the list below.

The January 2023 Product Launch Includes:

Stonewall Kitchen: Scallion Aioli, Lemon Pepper Chicken Stew Starter, Pink Grapefruit Margarita Mixer, Lemon Herb Risotto, Everything Scone Mix, Tuscan Herb Quick Bread Mix, Spicy Mediterranean Dipping Oil

Urban Accents: Multi-Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili, Multi-Cooker Garlic Herb Chicken & Rice, Air Fryer Hot & Spicy Cauliflower, Air Fryer Spicy Italian Stuffed Mushrooms, Creamy Garlic & Chive Standout Sides Seasoning Blend, Sweet Maple Standout Sides Seasoning Blend, Broccoli Cheddar Ranch Standout Sides Seasoning Blend

Tillen Farms: Organic Blueberry & Lemon Shrub, Organic Strawberry & Mint Shrub

Napa Valley Naturals: Toasted Onion & Garlic Dressing

Montebello: Bucatini

Vermont Coffee Company: Organic Italian Rustica Ground Coffee

Stonewall Home: Seasonal: Key Lime Mousse, Jasmine Berry (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Bowl)

Fine Home Keeping: Kitchen Garden Collection (Hand Soap, Hand Lotion, Soy Candle)

Michel Design Works: Collections: Bunny Meadow, Cedar Rose, Jubilee, Poppies and Posies, Rosemary Margarita, The Shore, Tuscan Terrace. Tumblers: Lemon Basil, Honey Almond, Beach, Eucalyptus & Mint (Size Large)

Village Candle: Traditions Collection: Lavender Vanilla (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Medium Bowl, Small Apothecary). Gentlemen's Collection: Gin & Tonic (Available in Tin and Bowl). Seasonal: Flickering Fireflies, Anchors Aweigh, Coastal Dreams, Due North (Luminary Bowl); Heart's Desire, Sparkling Kisses, Coconuts About You (Large Tumbler); Beachside (Available in Large Apothecary, Medium Apothecary, Medium Tumbler, Small Apothecary)

