Xator Selected For Task Orders Of Up To $79.5M Supporting USAF Integrated Base Defense Security System

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Xator, LLC, a Parsons company, won prime and major subcontractor positions on the United States Air Force (USAF) Integrated Base Defense Security System (IBDSS) task order contract, which will deliver modernization and sustainment solutions for the USAF through 2027. Xator is eligible to receive up to $79.5 million of task order work that expands on the company’s existing Force Protection Site Security System Solutions contract to provide foundational and integrated security solutions to the Air Force’s global operations.



“We remain focused on delivering security solutions that integrate personnel and technology into a seamless defense architecture, providing a collective view of the battlespace, securing Air Force assets, and protecting the warfighter,” said Hal Smith, president, Xator, LLC. “Today’s threat environment requires complex solutions that enable seamless physical to digital layered defense. Xator’s support continues and expands our commitment to provide the warfighter with systems designed to enable more rapid and informed decision-making in response to evolving threats.”

Xator will deliver and sustain Defender Multi-Domain Command, Control and Communications-based equipment and connected security systems. This work will develop the foundational structure of IBDSS to provide the USAF with a platform that seamlessly integrates computing power, communications, and tools for situational awareness, transforming base security and defense from decades old to cutting-edge technologies.

As the battlespace continues to evolve, USAF Security Forces must combat multi-domain threats as adversaries deploy sophisticated attacks through the Internet, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and next generation missile technologies. Parsons and Xator have a long history of partnering with our government customers to combat these complex challenges with innovative technology solutions.

Parsons Corporation completed its acquisition of Xator, LLC in June 2022, expanding the customer base and bringing differentiated technical capabilities in critical infrastructure protection, cUAS, intelligence and cyber solutions, biometrics, and global threat assessment and operations, increasing the company’s addressable market in both the federal solutions and critical infrastructure segments.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

