Global Crossing Airlines Announces Glen Gates as Vice President - A321 Freighter Programs

MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glen Gates as Vice President - A321 Freighter Programs.



Mr. Gates brings over 38 years of creating and managing profitable freighter revenue programs. In 1985, Glen launched a new cargo unit for Midway Airlines as Director Cargo Marketing and then worked for DHL Airways as Director Charter and Contract services for the all cargo B727F and DC8F market. Glen also worked at Active Aero/USA Jet as VP Sales & Marketing, where he generated new business flying just-in-time auto parts to tier one manufacturing and automotive assembly plants throughout the U.S. Canada and Mexico. He later served as Director Global Charter Management Group, National Air Cargo.

Over the last 4.5 years, Glen has held ever increasing senior management level positions as Director, Senior Director and Vice President, with Amerijet where he was responsible for building the ACMI, CMI, on-demand and long term track program cargo charter business. Additionally, Glen had responsibility for international commercial air mail and domestic/offshore for Point-to-Point and Ordering Agreement multi-year contracts with Postal organizations.

Mr. Gates has a B.S. Air Commerce and Transportation Technology from Florida Institute of Technology College of Aeronautics.

“We are delighted Glen is joining us at GlobalX as we prepare to take delivery of our first two A321 freighters. We will look to him to build our ad hoc and long-term cargo charter business in the automotive parts, pharma, and other cargo sectors to complement our ACMI cargo charters on behalf of some of the leading airlines in the Americas,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“I am excited to join GlobalX and build our ad hoc charter business with the A321 freighter, the best in class narrowbody freighter,” said Glen Gates, Vice President - A321 Freighter Programs.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In Q1 2023, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to final FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.



For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503

