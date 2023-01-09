Eyeing Continued Global Expansion, BYD Selects Cerence to Power Conversational AI Across its EV Lineup

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that BYD, the leading OEM in global new energy vehicles sales, will deploy Cerence’s conversational AI in BYD electric vehicles worldwide.



With a top ranking in global EV sales from January to November 2022, BYD has a broad and widening global footprint as evident through its recent expansions into Brazil and Thailand. By deploying Cerence Assistant, BYD will provide drivers and passengers with an unprecedented in-car experience, enabling voice-powered engagements while integrating their favorite applications directly into the connected cabin. Initial models will include multi language capabilities, with additional languages to be rolled out in the near future.

In a prepared statement, BYD explained, “As we continue to drive forward our strategic global expansion, it’s paramount to provide consumers an electric option that delivers the safest and most enjoyable in-car experience. By bringing Cerence into our architecture, we can differentiate our brand flexibly, securely and confidently while positioning the vehicle as a central piece of our customers’ connected lives. We are paving the way to the future through our inventive approach and partnership. This is crucial to advance our vision.”

Consumers’ digital lives are complex and ever-changing, creating a multi-faceted, multi-device and multi-platform ecosystem of data, applications and infrastructure. By leveraging both onboard vehicle data and cloud applications, Cerence Assistant gives OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers the flexibility to integrate real-time insights from critical sources to generate the most personalized and advanced engagements with drivers and passengers.

“We understand what automakers are up against when it comes to creating unique in-car systems that build brand loyalty while still enabling access to the services and applications consumers want and need,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We fill a market need with our hybrid-cloud AI assistant working with EV leaders like BYD to bring consumers the safest, most intuitive experiences on the road, while helping to deepen the OEM-customer relationship.”

For more information about BYD, visit https://www.byd.com/eu. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com