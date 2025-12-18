Cerence AI Set to Showcase Agentic AI and LLM-Powered Innovations at CES 2026

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Cerence AI will unveil the latest updates to its Cerence xUI™ platform at CES 2026.

The company will highlight CaLLM™ Edge running on several different chipsets, delivering faster performance, lower latency, and reliable in-car interaction even without connectivity.

Cerence will introduce new AI agents for vehicle owners and dealerships, expanding its presence in the extended automotive ecosystem and beyond.



LAS VEGAS and BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2026 -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today unveiled an exciting lineup of innovations that it will showcase at CES 2026, taking place from January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Cerence’s booth in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will feature key advancements across its hybrid, agentic AI platform, Cerence xUI™ – including new domain-specific agents, enhanced multimodal edge AI, and audio AI experiences.

Cerence xUI: The Hybrid, Agentic Platform for the AI-Defined Vehicle

Automakers today face several challenges: rapidly growing consumer expectations for large language model (LLM)-powered experiences, the need to update vehicles with new software even after purchase, and increasing pressure to manage costs while navigating complex technology choices. OEMs must innovate quickly without locking themselves into rigid technology stacks or single-vendor dependencies, and they need platforms that can scale across diverse hardware, software, and global markets.

Hybrid, modular, and technology-agnostic by design, Cerence xUI delivers agentic, LLM-powered intelligence inside the vehicle while giving OEMs complete flexibility to integrate the best first- and third-party models, data sources, and agents on the market. The platform also enables fast deployment of upgraded features and new LLM capabilities to vehicles already on the road, supporting continuous innovation across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

For end users, Cerence xUI delivers a seamless, intuitive, and engaging experience. The platform’s multi-step conversational threads, multi-modal capabilities, and enhanced personalization transform in-car assistants from reactive systems into natural, proactive, and context-aware companions.

Bringing Multimodal Edge AI to Life

Cerence’s collaboration with SiMa.ai first debuted at IAA 2025, where the companies demonstrated CaLLM™ Edge, Cerence AI’s small language model, running on SiMa’s highly efficient machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC), Modalix. New at CES, Cerence will showcase the next evolution of this partnership: CaLLM Edge operating on SiMa.ai hardware and powering Cerence xUI with enhanced multimodal capabilities, improved performance, and lower latency, all while maintaining exceptional power efficiency. Together, Cerence and SiMa will demonstrate how edge AI delivers fast, low-power interaction without relying on cloud connectivity, resulting in stronger, more reliable communication between the vehicle and driver.

AI Experiences Across the Automotive Lifecycle

Cerence AI will showcase a range of agentic experiences designed for the automotive ecosystem, including two new agents debuting at CES.

For car owners, Cerence will unveil the ownership companion agent, a proactive service and maintenance assistant that helps drivers understand vehicle health, handle upcoming service needs, and discover underused features, unlocking greater adoption for advanced tech in the vehicle. Beyond the car, and extending Cerence’s reach into the broader automotive ecosystem, the company will introduce the dealer assist agent, supporting dealerships with intelligent automation for sales and service workflows. See here for an in-depth overview of both agents launching at CES.

CES also marks the first in-car demonstration of Cerence’s mobile work agent, developed in collaboration with Microsoft and first announced at IAA 2025. The mobile work agent enables safer, voice-first access to Microsoft 365 Copilot including Teams, Outlook and OneNote. As part of Cerence xUI, the mobile work AI agent will be deeply integrated with the car itself and will benefit from the platform’s seamless orchestration across a variety of automotive-grade AI agents. For example, it will provide proactive navigation suggestions that integrate with users’ work calendars to guide them to their next meeting without manual input.

Audio AI: Enhancing Voice and Communication Performance

Cerence will also highlight its Audio AI portfolio, showcasing advanced multi-speaker and multi-zone capabilities. Cerence’s suite of Audio AI solutions, including advanced speech signal enhancement, noise reduction, signal processing, and emergency vehicle detection, power next-generation voice assistants and in-cabin communication systems, ensuring clear, reliable audio performance across diverse environments.

Partner Ecosystem in Action

Cerence AI’s presence across CES – including integrations with TCL (LVCC, Central Hall, Booth #18604) and MediaTek – reflect the value Cerence’s partner ecosystem brings to its customers and products, and shows firsthand how the company’s open, modular platform empowers OEMs to accelerate innovation and deliver differentiated AI experiences.

Attendees can experience Cerence AI’s latest innovations at Booth #6826, LVCC West Hall, during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

