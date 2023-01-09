SalMar – Q4 2022 Trading update

English Norwegian

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2022 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 32.6

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 24.1

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 6.0

Total Q4 2022 (1,000 tgw): 62.7

For the full year 2022 consolidated harvest volumes are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 114.1

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 63.4

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 16.1

Total FY 2022 (1,000 tgw): 193.7

The full Q4 2022 report will be released on 22 February 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act