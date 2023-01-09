Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 9, 2023 at 6.00 p.m. EET

Proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Rovio Entertainment Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting in 2023 that the number of members of the Board of Directors be six (6).

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Niklas Hed, Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Björn Jeffery, and Langer Lee be re-elected as members of the Board. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board further proposes that Henna Mäkinen is elected as a new member of the Board.

Henna Mäkinen, born 1981, is the CFO of Supermetrics Oy. She holds degrees of M.Sc. in Economics from Turku School of Economics and LL.M. from the University of Turku. She has a strong CFO background and hands-on experience from growth companies as well as broad corporate governance experience in publicly listed companies.

Leemon Wu has informed that she will not be available for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Kim Ignatius be elected as Chair of the Board and Björn Jeffery be elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

All candidates have given their consent to the position. Among the proposed Board members, Niklas Hed, Kim Ignatius, Björn Jeffery, Langer Lee and Henna Mäkinen are independent of the company and its significant shareholders and based on overall evaluation Camilla Hed-Wilson is considered not to be independent from the company’s significant shareholders.

With regard to the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Nomination Board recommends that shareholders take a position on the proposal as a whole at the Annual General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the monthly remuneration of the Board of Directors remain unchanged as follows:

EUR 9,500 for the Chair of the Board of Directors,

EUR 7,500 for the Vice Chair of the Board;

EUR 5,000 for each of the other members of the Board of Directors, and;

EUR 2,500 for the Chair of the Audit Committee as additional monthly compensation. If the Chair of the Audit Committee is the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board of Directors no additional compensation shall be paid.

The Company shall compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.

More information on the Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposal on the composition of the Board of Directors and its full proposals are available on Rovio’s website at https://investors.rovio.com/en/shareholders-nomination-boards-proposals-agm-2023 . Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Rovio Entertainment Corporation is chaired by Kaj Hed (Moor Holding AB) and the other members are Matthew Wilson (Brilliant Problems Ltd), Esko Torsti (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Markus Lindqvist, (Aktia Bank Plc, legal representative for funds managed by Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd). Kim Ignatius, Chair of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation is also participating the meetings.

