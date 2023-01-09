Bouygues: Liquidity Contract

REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, January 9th, 2023
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
- 420,371 shares
- € 10,389,609.98
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,439
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,565
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,937,763 shares for € 112,596,223.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,850,950 shares for € 110,571,970.79
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 333,558 shares
- € 12,375,775.69
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 10,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
