Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market is Predicted to Expand $5.8 billion by 2027

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Skin care products with functional ingredients are gaining demand among consumers. Vegetable oils are used as base ingredients for skin care products because of their positive therapeutic and cosmetic effects on skin health. Vegetable oils contain linoleic acid and retain moisture, especially avocado oil for dry skin. Chemical components inflict damage with usage over a significant period. Hence, there has been a gradual shift towards adopting natural ingredients.

The hair care, by application is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The essential fats in vegetable oils are beneficial for damaged hair. They also help retain moisture, protect hair from breakage, condition the hair, and minimize dryness. Many cosmetic formulations contain vegetable oils as they help improve hair cuticle strength and naturally increase softness. Lauric acid, present in coconut oil, is known for nourishing and repairing damaged hair. A study, ‘Association of Malassezia species with dandruff’ published in Indian J Med Res in 2014, found that those who applied coconut oil to the scalp had less dandruff. Coconut oil may help prevent the growth of Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus that causes dandruff. Baobab oil has an antioxidant effect and promotes growth and fights hair loss and dehydration. These oils are used to develop products such as hair shampoos, cleansers, and conditioners.

The sweet almond oil, by type is widely used due to the presence of the high amount of linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid.”

Sweet almond oil has up to 30% linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid. Linoleic acid content helps to reduce water loss from the skin's outermost layer (TEWL, Trans-Epidermal Water Loss), resulting in better moisture retention, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Sweet almond oil also contains vitamins A, B1, B2, and B6, as well as trace amounts of E and D. Topical vitamin E has been shown to have numerous skin benefits like helping to reduce the symptoms of psoriasis and erythema, may help reduce the risk of skin cancer. Vitamin E also aids in the reduction of wound scarring and the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. SOPHIM (Peyruis, France), Silverline Chemicals (Haryana, India), and Pure Oils India (Noida, India) are a few of the major companies that provide sweet almond oil for cosmetic use.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for domestic products

Consumer preference for natural oil ingredients such as argan and jojoba oil and the rising awareness of the benefits of vegetable oils for beauty and personal care are major factors responsible for driving market growth in the region. Vegetable oils are increasingly used in applications such as skin care, hair care, cosmetics, makeup, color, infant care, body care, and oral care. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest vegetable oil-producing regions; the availability and affordability of these oils and the growing awareness of health benefits in beauty and personal care are expected to drive the market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SOPHIM (France), ADM (US), Maverik Oils (US), Australian Botanical Products (Australia), Zapach International (India), Ernesto Ventós S.A. (Spain), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US), OLVEA (France), All Organic Treasures GmbH (Germany), Gustav Heess GmbH (Germany), PRODIGIA (Morocco), Jayant Agro-Organics Limited (India), Sigma Oil Seeds B.V. (Netherlands), and ConnOils LLC (US).

