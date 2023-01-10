Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Weinfelden in the Canton of Thurgau

Copenhagen, 10th of January 2023



Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 4,961 square metre commercial property in Weinfelden in the canton of Thurgau. The property is built in 1956 and 1980 and it has 1,597 square metre office space, 1,410 square metre shopping area, 1,365 square metre production and 589 square metre storage space. The land size is 11,191 square metre and contains 66 outside parking spaces.

The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as the property is ideal for solar panels.

With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 6 commercial properties and is continuing the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52