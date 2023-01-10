XPO Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 9, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 9, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on February 8 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2023, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13735446. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.




