TRM Labs Launches TRM Tactical: the Mobile-First Blockchain Intelligence Tool for Frontline Investigators

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, today announced ​​the launch of TRM Tactical, the mobile-first blockchain forensics tool that empowers frontline investigators to uncover cryptocurrency evidence rapidly and easily – even without in-depth blockchain or crypto expertise.



Financial crime investigators often lose critical time waiting for access to tools or for third-parties to analyze and verify blockchain evidence that may be uncovered in the field during searches, seizures, and interviews. The process of collecting and handing over evidence for forensic analysis can often result in weeks of delay, resulting in missed opportunities to seize or freeze funds being moved at the speed of the internet.

“When investigating fraud, money laundering, or financial crime of any kind, speed is of the essence,” said Kyle Armstrong, Director Law Enforcement Relations, TRM Labs. “TRM Tactical empowers field officers to immediately learn about the parties participating in a transaction, how much money is sitting in a digital wallet, and from where a subject is sending and receiving funds.”

With TRM Tactical, investigators can quickly and lawfully produce concise reports on wallets and transactions that can both inform next steps in an investigation and advance it rapidly. Additionally, TRM Tactical enables investigators to:

Surface critical cryptocurrency evidence to follow the money by identifying a wallet’s publicly-accessible asset portfolio, as well as the source and destination of funds.

to follow the money by identifying a wallet’s publicly-accessible asset portfolio, as well as the source and destination of funds. Determine if a wallet is connected to illicit activity including fraud, money laundering, or financial crime.

including fraud, money laundering, or financial crime. Reveal patterns of activity including the volume and frequency of transactions recorded on public blockchains.

including the volume and frequency of transactions recorded on public blockchains. Discover unreported assets or income related to crypto transactions.

related to crypto transactions. Identify leads to financial institutions to request additional information on accounts of interest.

to request additional information on accounts of interest. Escalate investigative information from TRM Tactical to TRM Forensics, our flagship blockchain intelligence offering. 1

from TRM Tactical to TRM Forensics, our flagship blockchain intelligence offering. Learn what to look for in crypto investigations with direct access to TRM Academy, an on-demand portal of virtual trainings.



“For years, investigators have relied on the power of TRM Forensics to trace the flow of crypto assets and link suspicious activity to real-world entities,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO, TRM Labs. “TRM Tactical radically simplifies blockchain intelligence for frontline agents with quick and actionable insights, and just-in-time training so agents can make more informed decisions in the field – all without needing to learn complex software or becoming blockchain experts.”

