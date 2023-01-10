Aligned Data Centers Expands into Pacific Northwest with New Hillsboro Campus to Support Hyperscale & Large Enterprise Demand

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its expansion into the Pacific Northwest with a 27-acre, 108 MW data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. The new campus caps a year of accelerated growth for Aligned, which saw the launch of new sites or expansions of existing facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Frederick County, Maryland, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City, as well as its recently announced planned acquisition of LATAM data center provider, ODATA.



“The rapidly expanding Hillsboro data center market offers a host of advantages to hyperscale and large enterprise customers, especially as compared to other Western data center locations,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Hillsboro offers a business-friendly environment, affordable power and renewable energy options, diverse metro and long-haul connectivity to major cities and tech hubs such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, as well as proximity to international subsea cable networks that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Master-planned for two new buildings, the initial data center at Aligned’s Hillsboro campus is expected to offer 72 MW of critical capacity. The second building is currently planned for 36 MW. The campus is strategically located within the region of the State of Oregon’s Enterprise Zone program. Hillsboro has no state, city, or county sales taxes, and Oregon’s Enterprise Zone program offers property tax abatement to data centers for up to five years that bring new facilities, equipment, and employment to the region.

Aligned’s Hillsboro campus has access to abundant power, with 120 MW of utility capacity and utility rates at a fraction of the cost per kWh of comparable West Coast data center markets, lowering customers’ total cost of ownership. The campus will combine Aligned’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, fortifying corporate sustainability commitments as well as preserving local water resources, while the region’s mild climate will help further reduce power usage and costs associated with data center cooling.

