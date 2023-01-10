Virtru Closes Out a Transformative 2022, Accentuated by Company Growth, Product Innovation, and Industry Accolades

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru, a global leader in data security, shared highlights from a landmark year in 2022 that was marked by team and customer expansion, product innovation, channel growth, and industry accolades.



The company’s growing portfolio of data-centric security products empowers 8,000 businesses to secure and protect sensitive data flowing in and out of their organizations via email, file sharing platforms, and SaaS applications. In 2022, Virtru acquired almost 1,400 new customer logos, representing the highest customer growth in company history. Organizations that depend on Virtru for data-centric security include Netflix, Verizon, Omada Health, the Department of Defense, the State of Maryland, Brown University, and two out of the top five U.S. banks.

“Over the past year, we helped our customers advance their Zero Trust strategies and protect the lifeblood of their organizations — data — from a rising tide of cybersecurity threats,” said John Ackerly, CEO and co-founder, Virtru. “Our data-centric security and privacy solutions are used by government organizations, Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, healthcare organizations, the world's leading banks, and more.

“It’s this broad impact that keeps us motivated and committed to our mission in 2023,” Ackerly added. “Just one week into the new year, Virtru is poised to make waves, as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Virtru as the inaugural participant in the District’s Vitality Fund. Further, Virtru is slated to expand and relocate its downtown D.C. headquarters this year.”

Notable highlights from 2022 include:

Successful growth financing, key executive hires, and team expansion

In early 2022, Virtru closed a $60M growth financing round co-led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and MC2, further validating Virtru’s leading position as the data-centric pillar for Zero Trust security. In turn, Virtru has selectively hired and elevated executive talent, including:

Mishi Choudhary , General Counsel and SVP: Choudhary oversees several critical responsibilities, including leading all legal and compliance activities at the company, setting up internal processes to continue to accelerate growth, helping shape Virtru and open source strategy, and activating global business development efforts. Choudhary previously served as a legal representative for many of the world's most prominent free and open source software developers and distributors.

Matt Howard , CMO and SVP: Howard brings more than 25 years of marketing and business strategy to Virtru and now directs the company's go-to-market strategy with a focus on the acceleration of enterprise customer growth, brand building, product marketing, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of Virtru's developer ecosystem. Howard previously served as CMO of Sonatype, where he designed, built, and led global marketing and demand generation for a pioneer in software supply chain management and DevOps automation.

Mike Morper, SVP of Product and Product Marketing: Morper directs Virtru's product growth, expansion, and market positioning. With over 20 years of experience leading product commercialization for enterprise software companies, Morper brings to Virtru deep knowledge of business process automation, data security, and artificial intelligence.

Conley Henderson McIntyre, VP of People: Henderson McIntyre joined Virtru in 2018 to build Virtru's talent function and people management from the ground up, and over the past five years, her leadership has transformed Virtru's talent and culture. As VP, she now leads, manages, and oversees the entire people function for Virtru. Her team navigates all aspects of human resources, talent acquisition, people operations, employee relations, and employee engagement. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) are at the core of her team's work.

Ted Livermore, VP of Finance and Operations: As head of Virtru's finance and operations, Livermore oversees financial planning and analysis, sales and marketing operations, customer success operations, and financial operations. He brings over a decade of senior leadership experience to his role, including expertise in sales, marketing, business forecasting, and corporate strategy.

Dalton Menhall, VP of Global Enterprise Sales: Dalton is responsible for accelerating revenue generation and helping Virtru to continue to grow and scale. He brings 25 years of enterprise technology sales experience and a track record of building sales teams focused on revenue growth, value-based selling, and customer success.

Virtru expands its portfolio of data-centric security products

Throughout 2022, Virtru enhanced its product portfolio to equip its public- and private-sector customers to secure and protect their data, wherever it’s shared. Highlights include:

Launched general availability of Client-Side Encryption key management for Google Workspace . This privacy-enhancing update allows Google Workspace customers to maintain total control over encrypted data stored in the Google cloud.

This privacy-enhancing update allows Google Workspace customers to maintain total control over encrypted data stored in the Google cloud. Expanded Virtru Secure Share , which empowers organizations to securely exchange sensitive files with anyone through an easy-to-use browser interface.

, which empowers organizations to securely exchange sensitive files with anyone through an easy-to-use browser interface. Launched a joint solution with Nightfall.ai that seamlessly integrates a powerful data loss prevention (DLP) engine with end-to-end email encryption to help organizations meet stringent compliance requirements.

that seamlessly integrates a powerful data loss prevention (DLP) engine with end-to-end email encryption to help organizations meet stringent compliance requirements. Launched an open-source initiative, OpenTDF, that enables developers to incorporate foundational elements of data-centric security into their applications.

Virtru receives customer and industry awards for innovation and data-centric security

Virtru received the following awards based on reviews and feedback from customers and partners:

Virtru’s data-centric security products were also recognized by the following awards:

‘Best Overall Encryption Solution’ in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

GOLD award in the ‘Best Encryption Solution’ and SILVER award in ‘Best Email Security Solution’ categories in the ASTORS Homeland Security Awards.

Virtru’s growth, expertise, and commitment to employee experience were highlighted in the following awards:

Virtru’s strategic initiatives position the company for continued growth in 2023

Strategic partnership with Google : Virtru is a Google-recommended key management partner that provides holistic security solutions across the Google portfolio, including Gmail, Workspace, Google Meet, and Google Cloud — as well as other SaaS applications such as Salesforce and Zendesk.

Virtru is a Google-recommended key management partner that provides holistic security solutions across the Google portfolio, including Gmail, Workspace, Google Meet, and Google Cloud — as well as other SaaS applications such as Salesforce and Zendesk. Channel expansion: Virtru’s data protection solutions were approved for G-Cloud 13 Framework, as well as the CloudBlue and SaaShop marketplaces.

Virtru’s data protection solutions were approved for G-Cloud 13 Framework, as well as the CloudBlue and SaaShop marketplaces. Secure Collaboration Platform for Federal Government: Virtru’s Zero Trust collaboration suite fuels seamless, secure collaboration between multiple FVEY nations and U.S. Department of Defense commands to support joint interoperability. The platform is under test and evaluation on every network level, from Unclassified to Top Secret, and leverages attribute-based access controls to effectively govern access.

Virtru’s Zero Trust collaboration suite fuels seamless, secure collaboration between multiple FVEY nations and U.S. Department of Defense commands to support joint interoperability. The platform is under test and evaluation on every network level, from Unclassified to Top Secret, and leverages attribute-based access controls to effectively govern access. Contributing expertise to establish data classification standards: Virtru is working to make data-centric security management feasible at scale, collaborating with public- and private-sector partners to recommend technology-agnostic practices for defining and communicating data classification standards.

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 8,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy.

