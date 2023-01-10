PanTerra’s Connect Awarded TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company has named Connect as a 2022 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet.



The award honors the best and most innovative platforms offering the best experience for today's teleworkers, remote meetings & video conferences that the industry has to offer as judged by the editors of TMCnet. Each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution.

Connect is more than a video conferencing platform. It’s a complete, secure all-in-one communications solution that provides HD video conferencing, screen sharing, and group and private multi-media messaging, with a variety of meeting parameters to best suit each session needs. Connect gives users the features and flexibility they need to maximize each collaboration meeting, from scheduled or ad hoc meetings, enhanced security with multifactor authentication or specific webinar features such as raise hand or selectable participant profiles.

Connect also has the first-in-industry video supervisor modes, which allow supervisors to silently monitor agents on a Connect video call, privately chat to the agent or optionally barge-into the session to provide instant response and a superior customer experience. Connect’s supervisor modes can significantly improve agent training efficiencies as well as maximize the customer experience.

Arthur Chang, PanTerra’s President and CEO, was quoted, “As our customers’ workforce environments continue to evolve, PanTerra’s Streams Connect continues to meet their challenges to support teleworking from home and remote offices. Connect brings a comprehensive suite of communication, collaboration and video conferencing tools through an intuitive and easy-to-use interface and cost reducing cloud-based platform.” Arthur continued, “With enhanced business specific features such as supervisor modes, meeting room support and join without moderator, Streams Connect is ideally suited to maximize productivity in a dynamically distributed workforce environment.”

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of video conferencing platforms, TMC is proud to announce Connect as a recipient of the 3rd Annual Video Conferencing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “PanTerra is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

The 2022 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team collaboration, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security, and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

PanTerra Networks Media Contact:

David Immethun

Sr. Director of Marketing

408-457-8941

dimmethun@panterranetworks.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com