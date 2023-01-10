DANDY® CELERY HOSTING SEVENTH ANNUAL ‘DIP IT 2 WIN IT’ SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery , leading grower of fresh celery, is hosting its 7th annual ‘Dip It 2 Win It’ sweepstakes running now through February 10th. Dandy is offering participants a chance to win by entering the sweepstakes on its website, HERE and also sharing watch party recipes with celery leading up to the Big Game.

This year, Dandy Celery has offered one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card grand prize. Dandy is also picking weekly prize winners of $100 and fresh Dandy Celery over the next 8 weeks.

“We decided to host our annual sweepstakes later in the season, running all the way through the week of the Big Game,” said Nichole Towell, Director of Marketing at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’re happy to help fans celebrate throughout the entire bowl game season and offer prizes that winners can put towards big game day festivities.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more check out www.DipIt2WinIt.com and enter for a chance to win. Follow Dandy’s social media platforms for daily recipe and celery usage inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #

About Dandy Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor, and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

Attachment