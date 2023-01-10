National Academy of Sports Medicine® Wins Prestigious MarCom Gold Emmy Award for Social Storytelling

Gilbert, AZ, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness education and certifications, recently won a 2022 MarCom Gold Emmy Award for an expert-led “Master Instructor Roundtable” with hosts Marty Miller and Wendy Batts in the category of Social Storytelling. The winning episode, titled “Welcome to the (Thera)gun Show,” features Theragun founder Dr. Jason Wersland as a guest, and provides a fascinating window into the origin and impact of modern recovery tools in health and fitness.

The Marcom Award recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, production and marketing of communication materials and programs. This year, there were over 6,000 entries throughout the United States, Canada and 43 other countries.

“Our podcasts are a great opportunity to showcase our content to millions of people around the world,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “I am very proud to see our Master Instructors, Wendy Batts and Marty Miller, and our entire podcast production team recognized for their hard work and dedication to the mission of helping people live healthier and happier lives.”

This marks NASM’s third Emmy in the last two years. In 2021, NASM Master Instructor Rick Richey, was awarded the win from Sharecare for his in-depth sit-down interview on the NASM CPT Podcast titled “Fight On!” with former USC long snapper and NASM-CPT Jake Olson, who is blind. The powerful conversation shared Jake’s journey to a passion for fitness, and how NASM helped him reach his goals. NASM’s Random Fit podcast won a MarCom Gold Emmy for an interview with 7-time NBA all-star, Grant Hill, where the future hall of famer discussed how NASM's Optimum Performance Training® Model helped him throughout his two decades in the NBA and into his post-career.

Access and enjoy all of NASM’s award-wining podcasts at nasm.org/resources/podcast-network.

