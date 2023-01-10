UNICOM Engineering Releases Latest 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor-Based Servers

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering , a leading provider of application platforms and lifecycle support services for software technology developers, data center infrastructure, and OEMs worldwide, today introduced plans to launch new server products based on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids. "Our customers are facing more demanding workloads than ever as the growth of data drives AI, analytics, storage, and more," said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist and VP of Engineering at UNICOM Engineering. "Intel Xeon Scalable processors accelerate performance to tackle today's fastest growing workloads with built-in accelerators, enhanced security, higher throughput, and increased density while enabling significant product differentiation. Our latest platforms will help early adopters gain a competitive edge by leveraging the architecture's unmatched performance, memory, storage, and networking options."



Featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, the newest UNICOM Engineering scalable server systems fill a void in the marketplace, delivering the best combination of performance and reliability for high density applications. The E-1800 R7, E-2900 R7, and H-4448 bring significant improvements to a large array of workloads, enabling exceptional processing performance at data center scale across a large variety of customer applications and usages.

The rackmount, pre-integrated platforms all use Intel Xeon Platinum/Gold/Silver Series Processors and support Intel Optane Persistent Memory 300 series modules, PCIe Gen5 add-in card capability, OCPv3 Network Adapter providing up to dual port 100Gb Ethernet at launch, and up to 32 DDR5-4800 MT/s DIMMs across 16 channels for faster execution and overall stability. With the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, our solutions can provide 2X or greater performance increases across a range of common server workloads, and are optimized for cloud, enterprise, network, security, IoT, and HPC with expanded I/O, storage, and connectivity options.

This family of 1U, 2U, and 4U platforms allows for the customization of the system solution with multiple configurations to match storage and I/O requirements. The E-1800 R7 (4x3.5" + 4x2.5") is available in configurations up to 2 Intel Sapphire Rapid-SP Microarchitecture processors, up to 4 expansion cards, and up to 8 hot swap drives, in a scalable 1U rackmount solution. The E-1800 R7 (12x2.5") offers the same capabilities as the E-1800 R7 (4x3.5" + 4x2.5") with up to 12 hot swap drives to ensure maximum reliability and uptime. The E-2900 R7 (12x3.5") supports up to 9 expansion cards and 12 SAS/SATA drive bays (supports up to four NVMe drives) with embedded RAID technology in a scalable 2U rackmount solution. The E-2900 R7 (24x2.5") offers the same capabilities as the E-2900 R7 (12x3.5"), utilizing up to 24 hot swap drives. The H-4448 (48x3.5") configuration supports up to 7 expansion cards and up to 48 hot swap drives, with a scalable 4U rackmount solution.

UNICOM Engineering's field application engineers work with customers to ensure they understand how to take full advantage of Intel's Sapphire Rapids microarchitecture and its feature-rich values. UNICOM Engineering provides comprehensive validation and optimization services to ensure a smooth transition to this and future Intel Xeon processor upgrades. For evaluation unit availability and platform specifications, please get in touch with UNICOM Engineering Sales .

