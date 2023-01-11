NordVPN has confirmed its no-log policy for the third time

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company NordVPN just confirmed its third no-log policy assurance engagement. Practitioners conducted a thorough analysis focused on the procedures and configurations of standard VPN, obfuscated, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, and P2P servers as well as a server configuration and central infrastructure inspection. They found that NordVPN’s customers are provided with a VPN service compliant with its no-logs policy.



The assurance engagement was conducted by Deloitte, an industry-leading Big Four auditing firm, which independently examined NordVPN’s services and tested its no-logs claim. NordVPN’s first independent no-log audit was completed in 2018, followed by its second assessment in 2020 , showing the company’s continuous commitment to privacy.

“We are proud to be examined for the third time, representing our continuous efforts to assure transparency to our users. We are delighted to receive the Deloitte stamp of approval, which proves that when we say privacy — we truly mean it,” says Vykintas Maknickas, a product strategist at NordVPN.

Here are some of the key take-aways from the audit:

An in-depth review. The engagement process involved interviews with NordVPN employees as well as inspections of server configuration, technical logs, and other servers in our infrastructure. The tests covered our obfuscated, Double VPN , standard VPN, Onion Over VPN, and P2P servers.





The engagement process involved interviews with NordVPN employees as well as inspections of server configuration, technical logs, and other servers in our infrastructure. The tests covered our obfuscated, , standard VPN, Onion Over VPN, and P2P servers. A point-in-time assessment. The practitioners can only report on what they saw when they were given access to our services. The assurance engagement was performed from November 21 to December 10, 2022.





The practitioners can only report on what they saw when they were given access to our services. The assurance engagement was performed from November 21 to December 10, 2022. The results. During that point in time, the practitioners saw no signs that we violated our no-logs promise. Just like the last assurance engagement (and the one before that), these results underline NordVPN’s unwavering commitment to user privacy.



Reassuring transparency for our users is a necessity

By engaging a trusted and independent Big Four firm, the company seeks to reassure its users that NordVPN will always uphold a robust no-logs policy.

“Our users need to know that they can trust us. When people use a VPN service, they need to know that it won’t monitor their data. They need to have confidence in the security and effectiveness of its features and infrastructure. That’s what our audit process is all about,” says Vykintas Maknickas.

The full no-logs assurance engagement report is available on our website .

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: http://nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Brigita Kavaliauskaite

brigita@nordsec.com