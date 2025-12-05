NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ ranks third in an independent anti-phishing test

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent organisation in cybersecurity evaluation, has released its 2025 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test results . Over the course of the year, AV-Comparatives assessed the phishing detection capabilities of antivirus products, browsers, and VPNs across four quarterly evaluations using a total of 1,000 phishing URLs.

The cybersecurity feature Threat Protection Pro™, included in the leading VPN application NordVPN , has demonstrated strong results with a 90% annual average of detecting phishing websites and placed third among tested products in an independent test conducted by AV-Comparatives.

"Phishing websites pose a significant threat to internet users worldwide. They steal personal data, login credentials, and financial information, often before redirecting victims or disappearing. We are committed to protecting our customers from the impact of these sites," says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN.

Last year, NordVPN became the first VPN service provider to be approved by AV-Comparatives for anti-phishing protection , and this year, we underwent testing again to maintain our certification as the only VPN provider with such recognition.

To be approved by AV-Comparatives for Anti-Phishing Protection, at least 85% of the phishing URLs used must be detected and blocked, without causing any false alarms with legitimate online banking and related sites.

How to recognize phishing websites and protect yourself

While Threat Protection Pro™ is a powerful safeguard, phishing attacks are always evolving. Practicing good cyber hygiene is just as important.

Here are a few simple tips to stay safe online:

Verify the URL. Always check the URL in your browser's address bar. Look for variations in the domain name that might indicate it's a fake site. Did it send you to a subpage, even though you should be on the homepage? Does it have a suspicious prefix?

Always check the URL in your browser’s address bar. Look for variations in the domain name that might indicate it’s a fake site. Did it send you to a subpage, even though you should be on the homepage? Does it have a suspicious prefix? Read the text carefully. If you have even the slightest suspicion, go over the email or message once more. Was it unsolicited? Is it urging you to do something, trying to induce panic? Does it have any typos or other mistakes?

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) . 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional authentication step, like a one-time code sent to your phone, before you can log in. Even if a hacker gets your password, they won't be able to access your account without this second factor.

. 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional authentication step, like a one-time code sent to your phone, before you can log in. Even if a hacker gets your password, they won’t be able to access your account without this second factor. Check the website’s protocol. Ensure that the website you’re on uses the HTTPS protocol. Legitimate websites prioritize security and will have a padlock icon in the address bar, but a website with a spoofed URL might only use HTTP.





NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ is available with every subscription, helping users browse more securely every day. More information: https://nordvpn.com/blog/tp-pro-anti-phishing-test-results/

AV-Comparatives is an ISO-certified, globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing. The organisation conducts scientifically grounded assessments of antivirus and internet security products, providing transparent and comprehensive data for consumers, enterprises, and industry professionals worldwide.

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a travel eSIM app. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider covers 165 locations across 127 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

