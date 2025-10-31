NordVPN introduces adult site blocking feature for safer browsing

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity company NordVPN ​​has announced the addition of adult site blocking to its Threat Protection suite. Users now can choose to automatically block adult websites on Android and iOS mobile devices. The new feature uses DNS filtering to prevent access to thousands of adult domains before they load.

Threat Protection already blocks malicious websites, dangerous ads, and online trackers. Users can activate adult site blocking with a simple toggle in the NordVPN mobile app, adding an extra layer of protection against unwanted content while maintaining the privacy and security benefits of VPN encryption.

"Mobile devices are central to our daily lives and protecting users from unwanted content is more important than ever," says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. "Our new feature empowers users to take control of their browsing experience, whether they're protecting children on shared devices or simply want to avoid accidentally accessing inappropriate content themselves."

Why should you use adult blocking

The adult site blocking function addresses growing concerns about online safety, particularly for families sharing devices. With adult content making up a significant portion of internet traffic, accidental exposure has become a common issue.

When you connect to the internet using NordVPN, all traffic is routed through a secure VPN server. It’s an efficient and reliable way to ensure you and your family have a safer browsing environment without making manual effort. Beyond blocking adult content, the feature enhances overall browsing safety by working alongside Threat Protection.

"We've designed this feature to be both powerful and simple," says Virbickas. "Users maintain full control and can easily disable the blocker whenever they want. The goal is to prevent accidental exposure to adult content, whether you're handing your phone to a child or simply browsing yourself. It's about giving users the choice to browse more comfortably without stumbling upon content they'd rather avoid."

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to enhance online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. Known for its user-friendly design, NordVPN offers some of the best prices on the market and covers 165 locations across 127 countries worldwide. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

