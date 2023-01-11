Atos unveils the BullSequana SH server for secure, carbon-efficient, hybrid computing and BullSequana EX series for trusted AI applications at the edge

English French

Paris, France – January 11 2023 – Atos today launches its new hybrid server, the BullSequana SH powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors​, and two new edge servers, the BullSequana EXR and the BullSequana EXD, to help businesses address AI and analytics challenges in the face of today’s vast data growth.



Over ​180 Zettabytes ​of data are projected to be ​generated by 20251, however most of the current infrastructures are not designed to support this amount of data. Additionally, 63% of organizations do not place ​their mission-critical workloads ​on public clouds2 but rather rely on hybrid computing to run their workloads on private clouds and edge servers in order to tackle any potential security risk.

In this context, Atos has developed three new servers to offer extreme flexibility, built-in security and an efficient carbon footprint with titanium power supply. Manufactured in Atos' factory in Angers, these new servers are equipped with the latest, most-performant Computing Technologies from the Group’s strategic technology partners combined with Atos-designed motherboards and eco-efficient packaging. Any workloads and any applications can be run with the lowest latency at the highest efficiency on the hardware. ​All three servers have built-in security based on Atos Root of Trust & Atos Chain-of-Trust to guarantee the highest level of data security at all times.

As a leader in decarbonization, Atos has designed its servers to have an efficient carbon footprint by largely improving the compute density, therefore allowing better consolidation and consequently lower energy consumption and a smaller footprint.

The BullSequana SH, tailored for high-performance on-premises and ​public cloud workloads​

The Group’s newest server is a digital transformation accelerator enabling customers to run specific workloads requiring large computing capacities, business-critical applications​ and in-memory applications such as databases and analytics (fully SAP HANA certified appliances and TDI​). It is also designed for virtualized and hyperconverged infrastructures​, for hybrid computing ​and for Artificial Intelligence purposes such as deep learning and machine learning.

Based on the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor, the latest addition to the BullSequana S range can scale in a 2-socket increment up to 32 sockets acting as a single server, offering its customers an efficient scalability without over-provisioning and making software use more efficient without increasing energy or footprint​.

Customers will also benefit from a faster response time to business demand thanks to the DDR5 memory support for demanding applications and to an increased memory per system with Intel® Optane™ Persistent Memory 300 series​.

The new BullSequana EX series, for trusted AI from edge to cloud

Some data sets are simply too large or business-critical to make the move to the cloud. An edge-to-cloud platform offers maximum availability and minimum latency for complex and voluminous data assets. Atos’ new BullSequana EX servers will empower next-generation computer vision use cases such as AI inference for smart glasses, Virtual and Augmented Reality, intelligent management of scene changes and more.

The BullSequana EX range has two designs to address far edge to datacenter workload challenges, both optimized for next-gen AI inference. The BullSequana EXD is based on a far edge desktop with a rackable option, and the BullSequana EXR is an edge datacenter that can also be used for hyperconverged infrastructure for the BullSequana EXR.

With interchangeable CPUs (including 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor) and NVIDIA GPUs ranging from the NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU to the NVIDIA L40 GPU, both servers offer unprecedent flexibility. Customers can build and deploy a variety of high performance, latency-sensitive applications (computer vision, VR etc..)​ as well as run hyperconverged workloads in the edge datacenter with BullSequana EXR.

This offering has been designed to be 5G and connectivity optimized as well as fully adapted for MEC, 5G core and VRAN workloads.

Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Group SVP Global Head of Advanced Computing & AI, Atos, commented, “We are excited to today unveil our next generation of enterprise and edge servers; this is a key milestone for Atos’s computing business as our full range of servers is now entirely renewed, together with last year’s BullSequana XH3000 launch. We have leveraged our recognized manufacturing and R&D expertise to develop the next generation of our edge & business computing servers lines to help our clients tackle the challenges of fast-growing data, security and sovereignty."

