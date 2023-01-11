Cemtrex Announces $1.5 Million Vicon Industries Order

Brooklyn, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced it has received a $1.5 million order through Vicon Industries from a current large border protection customer in Texas to expand its security technology system with new security solutions.



With Vicon’s software solution currently deployed at the site, the new order expands the customer’s state-of-the-art video surveillance security capabilities with the addition of award-winning Roughneck multi-sensor cameras and servers. The Roughneck multi-sensor is an advanced NDAA-compliant camera designed for effortless remote configuration, eliminating tedious and frustrating installations. These powerful cameras boast advanced features such as starlight low-light imaging along with analytics to proactively alert operators of suspicious activity. The order is expected to be fulfilled by the first quarter of the calendar year. Details of the customer were not provided due to confidentiality agreements in place.

“We are pleased to see increasing demand at Vicon with a significant order for new solutions from a major customer,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “The upward growth trend of the surveillance industry is being driven by the increased need for video surveillance and access control technologies to safeguard highly dynamic environments at government borders, businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities across the world. Strong demand for our Roughneck cameras and Valerus video management software solutions will continue to support our position for continued growth for the fiscal year and maintaining our positive revenue outlook. With Vicon on track to launch more products this year, including proprietary AI based analytics solutions this year, as well as major improvements to our core software platform Valerus, we expect to drive further growth.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



