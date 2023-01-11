Alation Launches Partner Program for Open Connector Framework

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , launched the Partner Program for Open Connector Framework to deliver connectivity to new data sources. The new program builds an ecosystem of partners to expand connectivity options using the Alation Open Connector Framework, an SDK to simplify the development of Alation connectors. Alation’s new partner program joins the Open Data Quality Initiative launched in 2022, further cementing the company’s ongoing commitment to open extensibility.



Alation provides connectors to more than 80 data sources , including Snowflake , Databricks , AWS , and Tableau . As the modern data stack grows in complexity and organizations deploy an increasing array of disparate data sources, enhancing visibility across the data stack is critical to improve data trust, accelerate time to value, and foster data-driven decision-making. Certified partners in the Partner Program for Open Connector Framework can build connectors to populate more metadata from the complex ecosystem into Alation Data Catalog .

Certified partners receive integration materials that provide guidance on how to best integrate and create unique connectors. Additionally, certification provides customers with peace of mind, signaling that vendor-built connectors are trustworthy and will integrate seamlessly with Alation. The company’s network of trusted partners accelerates the ability to provide connectors to today’s modern data stack, as well as the technologies of tomorrow, as infrastructure and data sources change regularly.

Now, with the Partner Program for Open Connector Framework, Alation customers extend visibility to a greater number of customer-specific BI platforms, databases, data transformation, pipeline tools, cloud apps, and a more holistic view of their data. As partners build new, innovative connectors, customers can pull metadata from nearly any data source and access it via Alation Data Catalog.

“Our goal is to make Alation the most open and extensible data catalog on the market, and the Partner Program for the Open Connector Framework is a key step in that journey,” explained Raj Gossain , Chief Product Officer, Alation. “We’re setting the industry precedent that organizations should have the option to connect all data sources to their data intelligence platform. By enabling and certifying partners to build connectors, Alation is helping organizations future-proof their technology investments.”

Newly certified development partners Logan Data and Information Asset join a comprehensive network of Alation partners across the modern data stack.

"The inventory of an organization’s data assets is greatly diverse,” said Krishna Kodeboyena , President, Logan Data. “The amount of data produced from many different data sources cultivates an organization’s need to connect and integrate to the deepest and broadest data ecosystems. Our partnership with Alation, and their broad and growing partner network, enables joint customers to access critical context about governed data from many data sources through a single pane of glass.”

“Bringing more data sources to Alation is vital in today’s highly connected technology ecosystem,” said Sanjeev Varma , CEO, Information Asset. “Joining the partner program was an easy and highly strategic decision that adds significant value to our joint customers.”

Partners are invited to join the program to build connectors to specific data sources, ensuring Alation customers have connectivity across the modern data stack.

Learn More:

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. Nearly 450 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision-making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Databricks Ventures, Data Collective, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments, Sapphire, Snowflake Ventures, Thoma Bravo, and Union Grove. For more information, visit www.alation.com .