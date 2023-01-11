Norton Rose Fulbright displays gender parity in 2023’s 36-lawyer partner class

Houston, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 36 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2023. The gender ratio of this new partner class is evenly split, with 18 women and 18 men earning promotions.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“We would like to congratulate this impressive group on being promoted to partner. These outstanding lawyers consistently deliver superior client service in innovative ways, pointing to a bright future for our firm. Four consecutive years of 40 percent women being promoted – including a 50/50 gender balance this year – is helping us to reach our gender diversity target, which includes 40 percent women in our overall partnership as well as in lawyer leadership roles.”

These newly promoted partners span 22 offices and 11 countries, serving clients across eight global practice areas: litigation and disputes (12 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (10); banking and finance (4); projects (3); tax (3); intellectual property (2); employment and labor (1); and restructuring and insolvency (1).

Promotion details by practice area, including lawyer name and location, can be found below.

Banking and finance

Alex Blaney, London

Felicity Brown, London

Evi Platsidaki, Athens

Tomasz Rogalski, Warsaw



Corporate, M&A and securities

Charles Bremner, Hong Kong

Kassy Corothers, Calgary

Melissa Gaul, Montréal

Matthew Gregory, London

Geoffroy Hermanns, Luxembourg

Andrea Lejay, Vancouver

Ben Montanez, San Antonio

Nick Rimington, Melbourne

Ai Tong, Shanghai

Albert Weatherill, London



Employment and labor

Jennifer Nault, Montréal



Intellectual property

Allan Braxdale, Dallas

David Yi, Toronto



Litigation and disputes

Gunnar Benediktsson, Calgary

Julie Carlesso, Montréal

Chris Conatser, Houston

Purnel Gangiah, Durban

Shabnam Karim, Dubai

Alexis Kerr, Vancouver

Natasha Naidoo, Johannesburg

Stuart Neely, London

Samuel Perron, Québec

Peter Siegal, Washington, DC

Romany Sutherland, Cape Town

Stephen Taylor, Toronto



Projects

Christine Brozynski, New York

Luke Edney, Dallas

Jake Falk, Washington, DC



Restructuring and insolvency

Jenna Scott, Brisbane



Tax

Natasha Robertson, New York

Martina Zanetti, Vancouver

Shudan Zhou, New York

