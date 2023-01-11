English French

Quadient’s Philanthropy Program Contributes over 1,000 Volunteering Hours to Communities over the Holiday Season

Paris, January 11, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today reported preliminary 2022 results of its philanthropy program, Quadient Cares.

Quadient's Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is built around five pillars: people, solutions, ethics and compliance, environment, and philanthropy. This last pillar empowers all Quadient employees around the globe to engage with their local communities and drive meaningful and sustainable change where needed most.

In 2022, in response to the outpouring of solidarity and interest by employees to support those in need during the holiday season, Quadient created “Giving Month” for the month of November. Driven by over 300 employees at 17 different events across 12 countries, Quadient donated more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time to select charitable organizations.

"The success of Giving Month is a testament to the commitment of Quadient’s employees to their communities, giving their time and spirit to those in need this past holiday season," said Brandon Batt, Quadient's Chief Transformation Officer and acting Chief People Officer. "Through growing relationships with our valued partners, the Quadient Cares program continues to gain momentum and look for opportunities where our employees can step away from their desk and into their neighborhoods and communities. We’re looking forward to growing the program in the future and making an even bigger impact in the years to come.”

Due to the positive results of Giving Month, the Company estimates that by the end of the fiscal year ending on January 31, 2023, it will have achieved:

M ore than 3,100 volunteer hours donated since the program launched in April 2021

since the program launched in April 2021 More than 20% of Quadient employees as active members of Quadient Cares

Quadient offers every employee the opportunity to use at least one volunteer day per year to take part in the various global and local Quadient Cares initiatives. In 2023, Quadient aims to improve these results by continuing to increase participation for the program and deepen the program’s partnerships, starting with a new global event – ‘Inclusion Month’ planned for March 2023.

