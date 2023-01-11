PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MG-X MADE FOR iPHONE® CONTROLLER

English French

NACON ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MG-X MADE FOR iPHONE® CONTROLLER



Lesquin, 11 January 2023 – The premium gaming accessories designer NACON is pleased to announce the launch of its new MG-X Made For iPhone® controller. The officially licensed Xbox MG-X Made For iPhone® cloud-gaming controller is the ideal accessory for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™.

Like the MG-X, which critics have praised since its release in September 2021, the MG-X Made For iPhone® provides gamers with all the classic controls of a controller while playing mobile games. And like the MG-X Pro Made for iPhone® released in December 2022, it is compatible with a wide range of iPhone® models, from the 6S to the latest, thanks to its adjustable holder and Bluetooth® connectivity. The controller connects easily to an iPhone® in mere seconds and lets you play all games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™.



NACON MG-X features:

The Xbox experience wherever you are : designed for Xbox and Made For iPhone® – ideal for playing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™* games and other compatible games in the Apple Store

: designed for Xbox and Made For iPhone® – ideal for playing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™* games and other compatible games in the Apple Store Pocket-sized controller : compact and durable, the MG-X Made For iPhone® is ideal for gamers on the go. Its textured surface guarantees maximum comfort

: compact and durable, the MG-X Made For iPhone® is ideal for gamers on the go. Its textured surface guarantees maximum comfort Fully secure : the adjustable holder holds iPhones® securely and ensures maximum stability

: the adjustable holder holds iPhones® securely and ensures maximum stability Wireless connection : easy to pair an iPhone® with the MG-X Made For iPhone® via Bluetooth®

: easy to pair an iPhone® with the MG-X Made For iPhone® via Bluetooth® 20 hours battery life** : powerful rechargeable battery for long gaming sessions, charges via the included USB-C cable. LED indicator shows the battery level

: powerful rechargeable battery for long gaming sessions, charges via the included USB-C cable. LED indicator shows the battery level Universal compatibility: compatible with all iPhone® models from the 6S to recent models running iOS 14

* Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not included.

** Battery life will vary according to the game being played.

The MG-X Made For iPhone® is available now for a recommended retail price of €120.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

