HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A copy of the press release announcing the fourth quarter 2022 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.



HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 58 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.2 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

