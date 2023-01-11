Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2022 totaled $127.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $60.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $67.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of December 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $18,676 
Global Discovery 1,392 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,624 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,285 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 413 
Non-U.S. Growth 13,285 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,752 
China Post-Venture 173 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,252 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,826 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 30,152 
International Explorer 58 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 21,432 
Select Equity 335 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 873 
Credit Team  
High Income 6,957 
Credit Opportunities 136 
Floating Rate 47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,466 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,948 
Antero Peak Hedge 728 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 16 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 45 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $127,892 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $51 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
